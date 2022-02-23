BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A Williston man helps inspire teens through basketball and mentorship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It all started with a ball and a dream and now Danny Floyd Sr. has influenced hundreds by teaching life’s values. The program is called “Teens On The Move” and it started back in 1988 when one man had a dream to inspire teens and put them on the right path.

“For a long time all we have done is talked about our kids, but I felt like if we could talk to our kids we could make a change,” said Danny Floyd Sr.

Floyd used basketball and 30 minutes of mentorship to influence each teen.

“I lost my father at the age of 23 and he stepped in and he became a father, a disciplinarian, a mentor,” said Pastor Kenyarda Feathers.

Timothy Donald Jr. was in the program and said he was headed in the wrong direction and now the U.S. Marine veteran mentors other kids.

“At the time we didn’t think the word of god is what we wanted to hear we just wanted to get out there and play basketball. But the lessons that he taught us every Wednesday were life-changing.”

It started with around 15 kids and grew to more than a hundred. “It was a total transition in a lot of the kids’ and families’ lives right here in Williston because of the passion that Danny had,” said friend, Carl Carnegie.

Floyd was also the Florida State-Related Employee of the Year back in 1991. Levy County Commissioner Matt Brooks was also in the program as a teen.

“He had a mission to help the kids in this community and that’s what he did, he used basketball as his tool and he really helped out a lot of kids here,” said Brooks.

His son DC Floyd had a message for kids having a tough time.

“Find someone positive rather it’s a teacher, a preacher, or an honesty working man, and get that light that will help you come out that darkness.”

The program stopped in 2017, but Floyd said he’s hopeful they’ll be starting back up very soon.

