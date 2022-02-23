Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway College celebrates Black History Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Annie Mattox Park Board is soon to receive taxpayer money for renovations to Annie Mattox Park.

The private-owned park could receive up to $50,000 of improvements after yesterday’s city council meeting.

At the contentious meeting, council members voted for city staff to collaborate with the Maddox Park Board on starting the process to allocate funds.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a shooting incident that locked down Lake City Middle School last Monday.

39-year-old Darris Moore is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public, and criminal mischief after firing his gun within 100 yards of the school during school hours.

Moore was identified by various witnesses.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, but the gunfire did damage some property.

Moore’s bond is set at $280,000.

Florida Gateway College held their Black History Month program today at Howard Gym.

The free event was open to everyone and featured booths from historically black colleges and universities.

Gateway College president Dr. Lawrence Barrett and a student spoke at today’s event.

The program also featured a performance from the Icon Prep Academy Band.

An organizer of the event says their Diversity Affairs and Inclusion Office is set to “partner with the Richardson Community Center, which is in one of the underserved, underprivileged communities where we give after-school tutoring and mentoring sessions along with North Star Family Resource Center.”

George adds the resource center will be hosting a “Community College Night” in underprivileged areas promoting the school’s programs on Thursday, March 10th. For more information on that event, visit here.

