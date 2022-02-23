Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted felon is back behind bars in Levy County after deputies say they found him with a stolen gun and drugs.

Deputies arrested Otis Johnson, 44, on charges of firearm theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

They say they found the drugs and gun when they pulled Johnson over for speeding on State Road 24 near University Oaks last Friday.

This is Johnson’s 8th arrest in Levy County leaving him with a $65000 bond.

