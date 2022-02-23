Diyonne McGraw is having her final court hearing in lawsuit against Governor DeSantis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County school board member Diyonne McGraw will have her final hearing in the lawsuit against governor Ron DeSantis

The meeting will be on Zoom.

Last summer, DeSantis removed her from the district two school board seat for living outside of the district.

The meeting starts today at 10 am.

