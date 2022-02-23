Florida Gateway College is hosting its Black History Month program
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is having a black history month program.
The program will include speakers, a musical performance, and performing arts.
It is free and open to the public.
The event starts today at 11:45 am and runs till 1 pm.
