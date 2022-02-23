Florida Gateway College is hosting its Black History Month program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is having a black history month program.

The program will include speakers, a musical performance, and performing arts.

It is free and open to the public.

The event starts today at 11:45 am and runs till 1 pm.

