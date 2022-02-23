Gainesville City Commissioners vote against proposed land use and zoning changes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The developers are destroying our city”, said one resident.

Gainesville residents filled City Hall in support and opposition to the re-zoning of five acres of land, adjacent to the Cade Museum and Depot Park.

The land is currently designated as General Industrial land use and developers want it changed to Downtown Transect.

“That creates more pollution, more traffic problems and it is also creating racial polarization” said Faye Williams, community organizer at Porters Quarters.

This could allow the construction of high rise apartments, retail and restaurants.

Some residents fear this could change the historic nature of this part of Gainesville, as well as create environmental and social issues.

“To be so interested in a development on Main Street, that is already creating problems because of the dust and it is an industrial area. But they are more interested in the developers rather than the citizens” said Williams.

While many members attended the meeting in opposition, one resident said he is excited it could bring more business opportunities to the area.

“A lot of businesses around here struggle there is really just a lack of housing” said resident, Jordan Fennell.

A possibility for the land was a fourteen story building which supporters said could lead to a stronger commercial area.

“I think it is good to keep the Urban Core vibrant and a successful downtown. The current zoning that’s right next to Deport Park, the nicest park in Gainesville, has a lot of uses that you wouldn’t want next to a park” said Fennell.

For now, the land will stay the same.

