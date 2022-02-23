Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners vote against proposed land use and zoning changes

Gainesville City Commissioners vote against proposed land use and zoning changes
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The developers are destroying our city”, said one resident.

Gainesville residents filled City Hall in support and opposition to the re-zoning of five acres of land, adjacent to the Cade Museum and Depot Park.

The land is currently designated as General Industrial land use and developers want it changed to Downtown Transect.

“That creates more pollution, more traffic problems and it is also creating racial polarization” said Faye Williams, community organizer at Porters Quarters.

This could allow the construction of high rise apartments, retail and restaurants.

Some residents fear this could change the historic nature of this part of Gainesville, as well as create environmental and social issues.

“To be so interested in a development on Main Street, that is already creating problems because of the dust and it is an industrial area. But they are more interested in the developers rather than the citizens” said Williams.

While many members attended the meeting in opposition, one resident said he is excited it could bring more business opportunities to the area.

“A lot of businesses around here struggle there is really just a lack of housing” said resident, Jordan Fennell.

A possibility for the land was a fourteen story building which supporters said could lead to a stronger commercial area.

“I think it is good to keep the Urban Core vibrant and a successful downtown. The current zoning that’s right next to Deport Park, the nicest park in Gainesville, has a lot of uses that you wouldn’t want next to a park” said Fennell.

For now, the land will stay the same.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

A Blue Alert issued Tuesday night asks the public for help in connection to a shooting of a...
Taylor County sheriff’s deputy injured, Florida Blue Alert issued for suspect on the run
Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters
Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters 80 years later
zone
zone
Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters
Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters