Gainesville experiencing historically low apartment vacancies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Realtor.com, the median rent increased by 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States.
Officials with the Florida Apartment Association tell TV20 that the Gainesville market is experiencing a historically low apartment vacancy rate.
The vacancy rate in Gainesville is up to 3.8%, which is down 4% from this time in 2021.
Soon-to-be Santa Fe College graduate Pablo Araya says his rent in 2017 was close to $400 per month, and that “right now I’m at Spyglass where I’m paying $650 a month and that’s up from the $600 a month when I signed the lease last year.”
The association also reports the average rent in Gainesville is $1,270.
That’s up $140 from this time last year.
