Advertisement

Gainesville experiencing historically low apartment vacancies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Realtor.com, the median rent increased by 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States.

Officials with the Florida Apartment Association tell TV20 that the Gainesville market is experiencing a historically low apartment vacancy rate.

The vacancy rate in Gainesville is up to 3.8%, which is down 4% from this time in 2021.

Soon-to-be Santa Fe College graduate Pablo Araya says his rent in 2017 was close to $400 per month, and that “right now I’m at Spyglass where I’m paying $650 a month and that’s up from the $600 a month when I signed the lease last year.”

The association also reports the average rent in Gainesville is $1,270.

That’s up $140 from this time last year.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested after firing gun at people during planned robbery

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Gainesville Rent
Rent in Gainesville
Semi-truck flips on US-301 in Bradford County
US Highway 301 closed for nearly four hours after diesel semi tips onto side