Gainesville Police believe they have solved a cold case from 3 decades ago

According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet...
According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet while on the phone with a detective.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police believe they’ve solved a more than three-decade old cold case. 

Officers filed a sworn complaint against Terry Mack for the murder of 83-year-old Essie Camps in 1990. 

According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet while on the phone with a detective. 

Mack is already serving life in prison for a murder he committed in 1991. 

