Gainesville Police believe they have solved a cold case from 3 decades ago
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police believe they’ve solved a more than three-decade old cold case.
Officers filed a sworn complaint against Terry Mack for the murder of 83-year-old Essie Camps in 1990.
According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet while on the phone with a detective.
Mack is already serving life in prison for a murder he committed in 1991.
