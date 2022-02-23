Gainesville Police believe they have solved a cold case from 3 decades ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police believe they’ve solved a more than three-decade old cold case.

Officers filed a sworn complaint against Terry Mack for the murder of 83-year-old Essie Camps in 1990.

According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet while on the phone with a detective.

Mack is already serving life in prison for a murder he committed in 1991.

