Gator men’s basketball team suffers crushing loss to Arkansas, 82-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators could not secure a second straight home win over a Top-25 opponent, and fell to No. 18 Arkansas on Tuesday, 82-74, falling to 7-8 in SEC play and 17-11 overall. The loss will be damaging to UF’s NCAA tournament hopes, as it came into the contest squarely on the bubble.

Colin Castleton poured in a career-high 29 points, while Tyree Appleby added 19, but they were the only Gators to reach double figures against the Razorbacks, who ended a 14-game losing streak in Gainesville with the victory. Florida made its first four 3-point attempts but connected on just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc the rest of the way.

Arkansas (22-6 overall, 11-4 SEC) won for the 12th time in the last 13 games and was led by JD Notae’s 22 points.

Florida has three regular season games remaining. The Gators visit Georgia on Saturday, travel to Vanderbilt next Wednesday, and host Kentucky on Saturday, March 5.

