Hawthorne, Bradford claim 1A boys basketball region titles

Two NCFL teams to face off next week for a spot in the state championship game
Tornadoes get past Madison County
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -North Central Florida schools Hawthorne and Bradford will face each other in the boys basketball state 1A semifinals, after both teams claimed region crowns on Tuesday.

Hawthorne topped Trenton, 40-39 in a scintillating double overtime game to reach 11-4 on the season. Bradford held off Madison County, 64-54 in the teams’ third matchup of the year to improve to 14-10 overall. The Hornets and Tornadoes advance to the 1A state semis in Lakeland on Wednesday, March 2.

The only other remaining NCFL team entering Tuesday night was Santa Fe. The Raiders, however, were eliminated by Andrew Jackson, 56-33 in the Class 4A region semifinals. The Raiders finish the season 16-8.

