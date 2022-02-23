Horse Capital TV highlights Lowell County Institute’s Second Chance Farm
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is the home of a program that helps transform female inmates’ lives.
Find out how in this week’s episode of Horse Capital TV.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV celebrates 40 years of horsemanship
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.