Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters 80 years later

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cleaning out an old boardinghouse you never know what you could find, but finding a box of love letters wasn’t what Eleanor and Leon King were expecting.

“We’ve got a lot of his letters about 25 letters, a Christmas card, a Valentine’s Day card, a couple of cards from a floral shop, a telegram,” said Mark King, whose parents found the letters in the 1970′s.

While letters and telegrams may seem outdated, Mark King’s passion for sharing his parents’ discovery is only growing stronger.

“And so my mom opened it up and decided to read through them and it was a box of love letters from a guy named Hughey who was from Lake City,” he said.

Hughey moved up to Baltimore to work at the shipyards during World War II.

With each passing letter, he reminds his girlfriend Cora Mae of the life he hopes to build together.

“He was gonna come home Christmas and propose, it sounds like in the letters, then Pearl Harbor happened, he’s working a shipyard, and he tells her he can’t come home,” said King.

In the next few letters, Hughey tells Cora Mae he wants to enlist.

“They want to get married,” said King, “but she doesn’t want to get married if he’s gonna go off to war; and he feels like he has to enlist otherwise he’s gonna be seen as a coward.”

In a Facebook page called “The Lake City Love Letters” King shares each letter on the day it was addressed 80 years ago.

Many people following the page have brought up their own questions, like what happened to their relationship? And who is Cora Mae?

“There’s a definite conclusion and it may be surprising it may not be something that anybody sees coming,” said King.

He said if there is one lesson to be learned from these letters it’s “how quick life goes by.”

The final love letter will be posted on the Facebook page on March 3rd.

Until then, we’ll have to hope distance only made the heart grow fonder.

