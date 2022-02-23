Advertisement

Man in critical condition after crash in Union County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White is in critical condition after a crash in Union County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 32-year-old man was driving his pick-up truck eastbound on County Road 18 when he crossed over into the westbound lane.

He then crashed into a ditch.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands with life-threatening injures.

