Man in critical condition after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White is in critical condition after a crash in Union County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 32-year-old man was driving his pick-up truck eastbound on County Road 18 when he crossed over into the westbound lane.

He then crashed into a ditch.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands with life-threatening injures.

