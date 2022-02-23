Advertisement

Marion County Fair Winter Carnival begins

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The five-day-long Marion County Fair Winter Carnival starts on Wednesday.

The carnival will take place at the I-75 Flea Market. It starts at 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Dreamland and Amusements.

