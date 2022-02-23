Newberry High School students show appreciation for bus drivers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many bus drivers hitting the road to bring Alachua County Public School students to school are in for a treat this week.

As issues of understaffing have persisted throughout the pandemic, the number of drivers may be lower these days, but for those on the road taking the extra mile is part of the routine. This means not only picking up more routes but increasing sanitary precautions between them.

This hard work has not gone unnoticed by Newberry High School students who plan to show their love and support Wednesday. Student Body President Elora Kennard said they’ll be pulling all the stop by lining up in the bus loop with signs and gifts for the drivers.

“I hope they know we all appreciate them and love what they do for us and I hope they feel excited like there are actually are people that support them and everything they do,” said Kennard.

This is just one of many ways bus drivers across Alachua County are being recognized this entire week.

