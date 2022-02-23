Ocala City Council change start time of meetings

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting next Tuesday, Ocala City Council meetings will start at a new time.

At the Jan. 18 meeting, newly elected council members voted unanimously to change the start time of regular meetings from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City officials said members who previously sat on the council had scheduling conflicts, so as a temporary solution, the time was changed.

“I know for the past few years it’s been at four o’clock, but again, there were some scheduling conflicts and we wanted to work around those,” Marketing & Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Even if you can’t attend the meetings in person, you can still participate online.

Meetings are live streamed and then archived on the city’s website. Online public comment is also encouraged.

“If there is something that somebody would like to submit a public comment for, we definitely encourage that. Reach out to our city clerks office and submit those public comments,” Dobbs said.

Regular city council meetings normally occur the first and third Tuesday of each month.

- Go to the City of Ocala’s website: www.ocalafl.org

- On the main page, under the word, ‘Government’, a drop-down menu will appear

- Click on ‘Agendas and Minutes’ in the left column

- Participants will be directed to the meeting page, find the column marked City Council

- In the video column, select the hyperlink labeled ‘In Progress’ to see the current livestream

