Ocala Electric Utility names Doug Peebles as new director

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala officials announced Doug Peebles is taking over the position of director at Ocala Electric Utility.

He served as the deputy director of the utility since May of last year. 

Peebles graduated from Ocala’s apprenticeship program as an FDOE state-certified meter technician.

