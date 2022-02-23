Ocala Electric Utility names Doug Peebles as new director

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala officials announced Doug Peebles is taking over the position of director at Ocala Electric Utility.

He served as the deputy director of the utility since May of last year.

Peebles graduated from Ocala’s apprenticeship program as an FDOE state-certified meter technician.

