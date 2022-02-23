Ocala’s Growth Management Department hosts roundtable for building professionals
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department is hosting a roundtable on Wednesday.
The free event is an opportunity for professionals in the building industry to network with city officials.
A complimentary breakfast will be served. The event will take place at Elevation B9 in the Ocala International Airport.
The event begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commissioners vote against proposed land use and zoning changes
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.