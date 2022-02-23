Advertisement

Ocala’s outdoor sculpture contest winner selected

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The winners of this year’s outdoor sculpture contest in Ocala were selected.

The best in show was “Three Musketeers” by Gus and Lina Ocamposilva of Clearwater.

Second place went to “Golden Oak Leaf Arch Two” by Jim Gallucci out of North Carolina.

People’s choice went out to Ocala’s own Flamino Antoni for “Window to the Past.”

