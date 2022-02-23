Ocala’s outdoor sculpture contest winner selected

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The winners of this year’s outdoor sculpture contest in Ocala were selected.

The best in show was “Three Musketeers” by Gus and Lina Ocamposilva of Clearwater.

Second place went to “Golden Oak Leaf Arch Two” by Jim Gallucci out of North Carolina.

People’s choice went out to Ocala’s own Flamino Antoni for “Window to the Past.”

