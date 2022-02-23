Advertisement

Thompson, Talbott lead Gator win over Stetson, 8-1

Florida batters hit just .186 in opening series prior to Tuesday’s breakout performance
Florida vs. Liberty, Sunday
Florida vs. Liberty, Sunday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Tucker Talbott went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI’s in his college debut, while Sterlin Thompson had three hits, including a home run, to lead the No. 15 Gator baseball team to an 8-1 road victory over Stetson on Tuesday in Deland. Florida evens its mark at 2-2 after a tough opening series against Liberty.

Florida got off to a great start. The first four batters of the night reached base safely, and the Gators led, 2-0 after a half inning on an RBI single by Thompson and a double play. The Gators added two more in the third, a single run in the fourth, and a pair of runs in the fifth to pull away and led, 7-1.

Redshirt freshman Nick Ficarrotta collected the win on the mound. He entered in the third inning and blanked the Hatters across 4 and two thirds innings. Ficarrotta struck out six batters while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Florida returns home to host North Florida Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Jacksonville, Tuesday
UF softball team stays unbeaten, takes down UNF in Jacksonville
Hawthorne H.S., Tuesday
Hawthorne, Bradford claim 1A boys basketball region titles
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket around Arkansas guard JD Notae during the...
Gator men’s basketball team suffers crushing loss to Arkansas, 82-74
Gators move to 11-0 overall
UF softball defeats UNF, stays unbeaten