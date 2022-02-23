Thompson, Talbott lead Gator win over Stetson, 8-1

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Tucker Talbott went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI’s in his college debut, while Sterlin Thompson had three hits, including a home run, to lead the No. 15 Gator baseball team to an 8-1 road victory over Stetson on Tuesday in Deland. Florida evens its mark at 2-2 after a tough opening series against Liberty.

Florida got off to a great start. The first four batters of the night reached base safely, and the Gators led, 2-0 after a half inning on an RBI single by Thompson and a double play. The Gators added two more in the third, a single run in the fourth, and a pair of runs in the fifth to pull away and led, 7-1.

Redshirt freshman Nick Ficarrotta collected the win on the mound. He entered in the third inning and blanked the Hatters across 4 and two thirds innings. Ficarrotta struck out six batters while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Florida returns home to host North Florida Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.