Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield recreate iconic Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Spider-Man cartoon meme has come to life to promote the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The three Spider-Men in the film – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield – suited up for the photo.

It’s a take on a 1960s cartoon of two Spider-Men – one of them an impersonator – pointing at each another. The cartoon has become one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.

The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the picture, writing, “Of course, we got the meme.”

The movie will be available to stream March 22 and on Blu-ray April 12.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date. It’s also the third highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

