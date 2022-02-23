TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hannah Terry (Branford)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hannah Terry has no time to slow down.

The Branford High School senior track member has been running as fast as she can for the Buccaneers since she was in sixth grade. Terry says when she’s in motion, it’s like the whole world turns into a blur.

“While I’m running I can hear people yelling,” said TV20 Scholar Athlete Hannah Terry. “I know people are yelling at me, I know people are motivating me, but as I’m reaching the final stretch of most of races I don’t hear anything else. I see myself and I see the ground in front of me and I see the finish line. It’s like there’s nothing else going on around me.”

All those years of pushing herself to go faster and faster has helped her hold three school records on the track - two of them are from a team event - the girls 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay. But the last one is the one she’s most proud because she earned it all on her own.

Entering the District tournament meet, Terry was within striking distance of breaking the near half century old school record for the girls 200 meters. She knew the chance to etch her name into history was only available for a little longer.

“It came down to Districts and we were running on a rubber track and it was gonna be my last chance to get it. Crossed the line and I looked at the time it said that I had broken the record and I almost cried. It was just something I’d been working toward for a very long time.”

Terry dashed around the track in 27.43 seconds which broke the previous mark by two tenths of a second to make her the new record holder.

On top of being such a decorated track star, she’s also a member of the Buccaneers volleyball, cross country, and weightlifting team.

Academically, Terry has a 4.0 g.p.a. and is very involved with her school. She’s a part of FFA, Beta, National Honor Society, Interact, and is the vice president of Student Government.

It may sound like she has no time to herself, but Terry likes being on the go.

“Having that busy schedule and just having something to do after school every day it’s like an outlet to me for something I can just put my energy toward and it feels like something I’m always working toward. I like being consistent with things and when you’re consistent with thing you become more successful and you learn how to impute that into all areas of your life.”

Her coach understands Terry’s devotion to athletics and academics shows how mature she is.

“In the classroom, in the hallways, around campus she’s gonna be where she’s suppose to be,” said Branford Track and Field coach Tim Clark. “Doing what she wants to do and then beyond that, taking those extra steps to improve herself when she can on her own.”

Terry hopes her final runs as a Buccaneer can end with her crossing the finish line in first place at the state competition.

