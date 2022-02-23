Advertisement

UF softball team stays unbeaten, takes down UNF in Jacksonville

Lindsey, Delbrey lead Gator rout; team moves to 11-0 overall
Florida begins home and home series with UNF, 7-1
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida Gator softball team improved to 11-0 on Tuesday, and did so by prevailing in the first-ever matchup against North Florida at the Ospreys’ UNF Softball Complex. Florida took advantage of seven UNF errors to win, 7-1.

Gator Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-for-4 and tied the program record with two triples, while Lexie Delbrey hurled a complete game to reach 4-0 in her freshman season. Charla Echols went 2-for-3 to extend her hitting streak to eight games.

The Gators and Ospreys wrap up their home-and-home series Wednesday at KSP Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

