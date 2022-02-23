UPDATE: Lake City man arrested after firing shots near Lake City Middle School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia county sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest for the shooting that took place outside of Lake City Middle School on Valentine’s Day.

Darris Moore, 39, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public, and criminal mischief after he fired his gun within 100 yards of the school during school hours.

The shooting caused the school to be put on lockdown around 3 p.m. on February 14.

Deputies say Moore got into a dispute with another person and shot at them.

No one was injured and his bond is set at $280000.

