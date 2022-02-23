Advertisement

Williston Police Chief Dennis Strow announces retirement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s longest-serving law enforcement officers is leaving the force.

Williston Police Chief Dennis Strow announced that he is retiring after more than 50 years in law enforcement.

Strow has been Williston’s police chief for the past 10 years.

He says he never planned to retire but knows it is now time.

“My wife and I are going to go enjoy life,” Strow said.

He wants to give city leaders enough time to find a replacement before he leaves on April 22.

