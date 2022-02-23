Williston Police Chief Dennis Strow announces retirement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s longest-serving law enforcement officers is leaving the force.

Williston Police Chief Dennis Strow announced that he is retiring after more than 50 years in law enforcement.

Strow has been Williston’s police chief for the past 10 years.

He says he never planned to retire but knows it is now time.

“My wife and I are going to go enjoy life,” Strow said.

He wants to give city leaders enough time to find a replacement before he leaves on April 22.

TRENDING STORY: APD: man taken to hospital after shooting at Alachua Apartments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.