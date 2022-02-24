Alachua County Pets: Chia, Jeter, Avery, and Marlin

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Chia, who is full of love and guaranteed to steal your heart. If you’re looking for a kitty to cuddle with all day long, Chia is the perfect pet for you.

Next, we have this big boy Jeter. One of his new year’s resolutions is to start a fitness routine and lose some of the kibble weight. His other is to find his person to lay with and get some belly scratches.

Next is Avery. She is a sweet and social girl, who loves everyone she meets. She’s hoping to find a forever friend, who loves being around people, and pets just as much as she does.

Lastly, meet Marlin. This guy can be a bit shy at first but with some love, pets, and treats, he is sure to blossom with a new forever friend.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

