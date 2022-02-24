ASO Deputy Matt Abram retires after 26 years of service
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A long-time Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy is turning in his handcuffs after a quarter-century of service.
The sheriff’s office is announcing Deputy Matt Abram is retiring after 26 years of service.
He began his career in 1996 and served his final years as a warrant investigator.
