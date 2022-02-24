Advertisement

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the Empty the Shelters adoption event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a statewide emergency relief adoption event.

This is an effort to support Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

The Empty the Shelters reduced fee event aims to help the shelter after a large neglect case in the county.

The shelter took in 70 dogs when they were already at capacity.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala City Council change start time of meetings

12 shelters statewide are participating in the event.

So you can pick up a forever friend for $25 or less.

The event is lasting through Monday, February 28th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
newberry city
The deadline is closing in for Newberry candidates to qualify for of the three seats on the city commission
general policy
The Gainesville City Commission will discuss the plans for the old Fire Station One
newberry fire
Residents got out safely after a house fire in Newberry