The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the Empty the Shelters adoption event
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a statewide emergency relief adoption event.
This is an effort to support Santa Rosa County Animal Services.
The Empty the Shelters reduced fee event aims to help the shelter after a large neglect case in the county.
The shelter took in 70 dogs when they were already at capacity.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala City Council change start time of meetings
12 shelters statewide are participating in the event.
So you can pick up a forever friend for $25 or less.
The event is lasting through Monday, February 28th.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.