BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gainesville man takes mentorship from the classroom to the church

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST
This story is apart of TV20′s ongoing coverage of Black History Month featuring ‘Mentors like Me’.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For McArthur Shelton, mentorship isn’t just something he provides at Gainesville High School, it reaches beyond the walls of the classroom.

From advising students at school to mentoring at church, leading by example is just part of Shelton’s nature.

“Just live off the principle of ‘each one teach one,’” said Shelton.

As an English teacher, Shelton’s days are spent surrounded by students, and even when the final bell rings he keeps on going.

“As well as being a teacher here, I had the opportunity to sponsor as well some of our clubs that looks at mentorship.”

One of those clubs is The Gentlemen’s Club. Its aim is to guide young Black men to a successful future.

“Throughout the years we’ve had an opportunity to take students on college trips,” he said.

Shelton is also a pastor at Upper Room Ministries, where he helped start the UR Fun summer camp that aims to build up children in the community.

He said one church event that sticks out in his mind was a food drive that brought several organizations together at the start of the pandemic.

“That was truly a picture of kind of, when you look at the progression of Gainesville if I could go back and snapshot that again it’s like this is what it’s about,” said Shelton.

Whether it’s advising students, or hosting a talk show with the church on modern day topics, being a mentor seems to be what Shelton does best.

