BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A mentorship program creating unbreakable bonds

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Being a firefighter is hard work, but students in Marion County are are ready and willing to take on the challenge.

“The first day, I was sore. I’m not even going to lie,” Student at Marion Technical Institute, Empris Tucker said.

As part of the Coaching and Mentoring Program with Ocala Fire Rescue, students get to experience what it’s like to be a first responder.

“You never know. Maybe one day in the future me and her can be firefighters or an EMT…I would really enjoy being an EMT or a firefighter. You know, helping people out. That’s what I love doing. Helping people out,” Tucker added.

But the program is not only teaching cadets how to become firefighters, it’s also teaching them how to become a part of their community.

Firefighter/Paramedic and Mentor Darius Sampson said it’s about much more than that.

“I know it’s tough coming up from tough neighborhoods or always being told that you can’t do something, and not having somebody to back you, just continue to go forth with your dream,” Sampson said.

And they build relationships with mentors like Elijah Rushing. He himself was once a mentee in the program.

“Some firefighters were walking through Publix one day and I asked them, ‘hey, how do I become what you are? How do I do what you do?’ And they said, ‘Well there’s a mentorship program,’” Rushing said.

He now trains with High School Junior Terryanah Robinson.

“I’ve always been interested in the medical field. My mom’s a nurse, and I’ve always wanted to be an EMT,” Robinson said.

She said she hopes this can kickstart a career in the medical field, but what really keeps her coming back in the people.

“You’re going to make those friends you never thought you were going to make and those friends are going to turn into family. Some people don’t have parents, or fathers, or mothers, and in this program you get that. You get that feeling. You get that relationship with them,” Robinson said.

Friendships that are sure to last a lifetime.

