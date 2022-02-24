Law enforcement find child in a stolen car in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers found a child unharmed after responding to a call just before 7 AM Thursday about a stolen car.

The vehicle was taken from 3100 Southwest 35th Place at The Point Apartment Homes.

Officers found the car 45 minutes later at 4000 Southwest 26th Terrace with a toddler inside.

An official with GPD says “there doesn’t seem to be anything beyond somebody stealing a vehicle in-play here. Of course, we’ll get some more details about that when it comes out. Just very happy and very fortunate that they were able to locate the vehicle very shortly thereafter, and most importantly, that the child is safe and nothing happened to the young child.”

Both the child and mother were examined to ensure their health and safety.

GPD detectives are actively working on leads at this time.

TRENDING STORY: One woman faces charges after an altercation at a Marion County school board meeting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.