Daycare worker arrested for sexually battering children

Hruby was arrested for sexually battering two children at "A Child's Dream"
Hruby was arrested for sexually battering two children at "A Child's Dream"(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A preschool teacher is being accused of sexually abusing young children. 

Gainesville Police are concerned there may be more victims. 

Last September 23-year-old Trevor Hruby was arrested for sexually battering two children, he worked at “A Child’s Dream”. He is in the Levy County Jail waiting to be moved to Alachua County. 

Anyone with concerns about their children or a child they know are asked to contact GPD. 

