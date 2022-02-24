The deadline is closing in for Newberry candidates to qualify for of the three seats on the city commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday, February 24th is the last day for Newberry candidates to qualify and run for one of three seats on the city commission.

The seats up for election are commissioner groups one, two, and three.

The deadline is noon.

