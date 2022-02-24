Advertisement

The deadline is closing in for Newberry candidates to qualify for of the three seats on the city commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday, February 24th is the last day for Newberry candidates to qualify and run for one of three seats on the city commission.

The seats up for election are commissioner groups one, two, and three.

The deadline is noon.

TRENDING STORY: Williston Police Chief Dennis Strow announces retirement

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

general policy
The Gainesville City Commission will discuss the plans for the old Fire Station One
newberry fire
Residents got out safely after a house fire in Newberry
alachua pets
Alachua County Pets: Chia, Jeter, Avery, and Marlin
wind fm
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/24