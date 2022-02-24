Don’t say gay bill passes objections in The State House

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The debate over don’t say gay lasted just about an hour, for the openly gay members of the house the debate was personal.

“And for those LBGTQ youth in Florida, and around the country, and around the world who are watching, I want to make sure they know this: You are loved. You are supported.”

“I don’t matter. I walk into a building every day where I am told I don’t matter. If you vote upon this bill, you are homophobic and transphobic.”

“I am a straight white male”

Michael Grieco said the bill will hurt people.

“This is an anti-gay bill.”

But Republicans argued the bill is actually living up to its real title, Parental Rights in Education.”

“The bill, states that you can not have instruction, meaning a curriculum led by teachers teaching children ages 5 through 9, about sexual orientation and gender identity. Think about that.”

“This bill does not out kids. This bill does not prohibit the word gay.”

“69 yeas, 47 nays.”

“Notable during the debate was the absence of pages and messengers… A decision was made that the debate wasn’t appropriate for the sixth through twelfth graders

After today’s vote, the bill is halfway through the legislative process. It has a Senate Committee and Full Senate vote before it can go to the Governor.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.