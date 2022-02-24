Advertisement

Excitement builds as Trenton Middle High School construction nears completion

Daily 5 am morning newscast recording.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Walking into the media room at Trenton Middle High School you can find books dating back to the 1920′s when the school was first built. However, in just a couple of months a new chapter will begin.

Gilchrist Schools Director of Operations David Spencer said students will have an upgraded library, among many other improvements to help keep up with the growing student body.

“The project includes a Cafetorium which includes a cafeteria and an auditorium which will accommodate about 1,100 seating so we’re excited about that,” said Spencer.

The Cafetorium will not only resolve the issue of overcrowding at lunch, but will also offer a space for banquets, graduations and performances. This will serve as a resource for the whole community of Trenton.

Once this project is completed, the current multi-purpose building will be converted into the media center. Demolition on the current library and cafeteria is set for this summer.

For Michelle Walker-Crawford this is a new beginning. As she started kindergarten at Trenton when it was a K-12 school. Then, she returned to teach for 20 years before joining the Gilchrist County School Board.

“Everything we do revolves around the school,” said Walker-Crawford. “To see it actually come to fruition and know that my grandchildren will be going to school here it’s pretty phenomenal.”

The construction, made possible through state funding, is set to be complete in May.

Additional projects include a new bus loop, parking lot improvements, and technology upgrades.

RELATED STORY: BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A mentorship program creating unbreakable bonds

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
empty shelters
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting the Empty the Shelters adoption event
newberry city
The deadline is closing in for Newberry candidates to qualify for of the three seats on the city commission
general policy
The Gainesville City Commission will discuss the plans for the old Fire Station One