Excitement builds as Trenton Middle High School construction nears completion

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Walking into the media room at Trenton Middle High School you can find books dating back to the 1920′s when the school was first built. However, in just a couple of months a new chapter will begin.

Gilchrist Schools Director of Operations David Spencer said students will have an upgraded library, among many other improvements to help keep up with the growing student body.

“The project includes a Cafetorium which includes a cafeteria and an auditorium which will accommodate about 1,100 seating so we’re excited about that,” said Spencer.

The Cafetorium will not only resolve the issue of overcrowding at lunch, but will also offer a space for banquets, graduations and performances. This will serve as a resource for the whole community of Trenton.

Once this project is completed, the current multi-purpose building will be converted into the media center. Demolition on the current library and cafeteria is set for this summer.

For Michelle Walker-Crawford this is a new beginning. As she started kindergarten at Trenton when it was a K-12 school. Then, she returned to teach for 20 years before joining the Gilchrist County School Board.

“Everything we do revolves around the school,” said Walker-Crawford. “To see it actually come to fruition and know that my grandchildren will be going to school here it’s pretty phenomenal.”

The construction, made possible through state funding, is set to be complete in May.

Additional projects include a new bus loop, parking lot improvements, and technology upgrades.

