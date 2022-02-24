Federal drug task force seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs in Marion County during 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal task force seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs in Marion County last year.

The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team conducted the North Florida high-intensity drug trafficking area operation.

The strike force led to the arrest of 228 people who were trafficking fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and heroin.

Agents also recovered almost $400,000 in cash and 60 guns.

TRENDING STORY: Residents got out safely after a house fire in Newberry

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.