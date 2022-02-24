Federal drug task force seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs in Marion County during 2021
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal task force seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs in Marion County last year.
The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team conducted the North Florida high-intensity drug trafficking area operation.
The strike force led to the arrest of 228 people who were trafficking fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and heroin.
Agents also recovered almost $400,000 in cash and 60 guns.
