Firefighters honored for deployment to Surfside

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue personnel from across north central Florida were deployed to south Florida after the condo building collapse in Surfside.

Over the summer, a portion of Champlain Towers South, collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least 98 people died.

The firefighter/paramedics of Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 were honored Thursday for their heroic actions during that deployment.

They were presented with a Surfside Memorial Challenge Coin by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

“They were sorting through things like children’s toys. Wedding photos. The emotional toll that a lot of these men and women went through lead to early retirements,” Patronis said before the presentation.

At the podium Patronis spoke about his time on the ground.

“30 days on the ground in Surfside, we got to be really close to these men and women that responded,” he said.

People like Rescue Team Manager, Richie Lietz.

A little shy, but these brothers all work on Task Force 8. Two of them were deployed to the #SurfsideCondoCollapse last year @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/MrWacbqRgT — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) February 24, 2022

“It tasked all of our training and all of our skill sets at that particular incident. On the pile we were working 12 hour shifts and it was everything you got for that particular time frame,” Lietz said.

It’s dedication like that, Patronis said is why he’s advocating for 10 million dollars to go towards funding each task force in the state.

“This funding isn’t to create any new positions, it is strictly to replace some of their equipment. They’ll use this equipment in their own communities, but then when the state has a disaster, the state will then have the authority to deploy that equipment,” Patronis said.

The funding is making its way through the house and senate. If it’s approved, it will head to the governor’s desk for signature.

