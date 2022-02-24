Advertisement

Florida tops North Florida 3-1 in midweek contest

Florida Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan and North Florida Head Coach Tim Parenton meet with umpires...
Florida Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan and North Florida Head Coach Tim Parenton meet with umpires prior to their contest at Florida Ballpark.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After dropping the final two games of their opening weekend series with Liberty University, the Gators Baseball team defeated Stetson Tuesday, followed by topping the Ospreys to pick up their second straight win.

Colby Halter’s 2-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd made the difference for no. 15 Florida (3-2) as they defeated North Florida(1-4) 3-1 at home.

Brandon Sproat earned his first victory of the season by only allowing one earned run on four hits through five innings. Sproat also tallied eight strikeouts, compared to just the one walk he issued. The lone walk he issued was with the bases loaded in the top of the 5th, and did bring in the Ospreys only run, but he was able to work out of the jam without surrendering any more runs.

Before Halter smashed his home run to center field to make it a 3-0 Gators lead, Tucker Talbott drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the 2nd. With Wyatt Langford standing on third, Talbott hit a ground ball to short, Ospreys shortstop Aiden Sweatt fired over to first for the out, which allowed Langford to trot home safe.

Halter finished the game 2-4 with a home run and a single, and also scored a run. He had the best night at the plate of any Florida player.

BT Riopelle and Kendrick Calilao both had a double in the contest.

Florida now prepares to host Georgia State for a weekend series beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on...
UF softball team reaches 12-0 on no-hitter by Natalie Lugo
Florida vs. Liberty, Sunday
Thompson, Talbott lead Gator win over Stetson, 8-1
Jacksonville, Tuesday
UF softball team stays unbeaten, takes down UNF in Jacksonville
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket around Arkansas guard JD Notae during the...
Gator men’s basketball team suffers crushing loss to Arkansas, 82-74