Florida tops North Florida 3-1 in midweek contest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After dropping the final two games of their opening weekend series with Liberty University, the Gators Baseball team defeated Stetson Tuesday, followed by topping the Ospreys to pick up their second straight win.

Colby Halter’s 2-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd made the difference for no. 15 Florida (3-2) as they defeated North Florida(1-4) 3-1 at home.

Brandon Sproat earned his first victory of the season by only allowing one earned run on four hits through five innings. Sproat also tallied eight strikeouts, compared to just the one walk he issued. The lone walk he issued was with the bases loaded in the top of the 5th, and did bring in the Ospreys only run, but he was able to work out of the jam without surrendering any more runs.

Before Halter smashed his home run to center field to make it a 3-0 Gators lead, Tucker Talbott drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the 2nd. With Wyatt Langford standing on third, Talbott hit a ground ball to short, Ospreys shortstop Aiden Sweatt fired over to first for the out, which allowed Langford to trot home safe.

Halter finished the game 2-4 with a home run and a single, and also scored a run. He had the best night at the plate of any Florida player.

BT Riopelle and Kendrick Calilao both had a double in the contest.

Florida now prepares to host Georgia State for a weekend series beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.

