The Gainesville City Commission will discuss the plans for the old Fire Station One

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is having a general policy meeting today.

One of their items on the agenda is plans for the old Fire Station One.

It has been left vacant after the decision to build a new Fire Station One.

Multiple proposed options for the building include leaving the building as is, putting funding into it for renovations, replacing it, or selling the property.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m.

