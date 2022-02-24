Advertisement

Lake City Police arrested a consignment shop employee for theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A consignment shop employee is accused of stealing from the business.

Lake City Police arrested Calley Dekle for theft after the owner of a nearly new consignment reported money and clothes were stolen.

Surveillance video shows Dekle entering the store after hours and taking cash and merchandise.

