Lake City Police arrested a consignment shop employee for theft

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A consignment shop employee is accused of stealing from the business.

Lake City Police arrested Calley Dekle for theft after the owner of a nearly new consignment reported money and clothes were stolen.

Surveillance video shows Dekle entering the store after hours and taking cash and merchandise.

