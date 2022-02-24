Advertisement

Lake City Police say a woman was hit and killed on February 2nd after concluding their investigation into a deadly pedestrian accident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After three weeks, Lake City Police have concluded their investigation into a deadly pedestrian accident.

Officers say a woman was hit and killed on February 2nd while crossing Southeast Baya Drive at the intersection of Ermine Avenue.

They say the light was green when the woman darted into the road.

TRENDING STORY: “When evil enters your home, you need to protect yourself,”: Dixie County Sheriff reacts to deputy shooting, suspect death

The driver didn’t have enough time to stop and avoid the collision.

No charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

consignment store arrest
Lake City Police arrested a consignment shop employee for theft
ocala crash
Three people were taken to the hospital after foggy conditions caused a three-vehicle crash
Darby Butler
“When evil enters your home, you need to protect yourself,”: Dixie County Sheriff reacts to deputy shooting, suspect death
Darby Butler
“When evil enters your home, you need to protect yourself,”: Dixie County Sheriff reacts to deputy shooting, suspect death