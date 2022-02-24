Lake City Police say a woman was hit and killed on February 2nd after concluding their investigation into a deadly pedestrian accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After three weeks, Lake City Police have concluded their investigation into a deadly pedestrian accident.

Officers say a woman was hit and killed on February 2nd while crossing Southeast Baya Drive at the intersection of Ermine Avenue.

They say the light was green when the woman darted into the road.

The driver didn’t have enough time to stop and avoid the collision.

No charges are being filed.

