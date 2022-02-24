Advertisement

Money raised to purchase pet oxygen masks, MCFR Fire Chief accepts donation

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Chief James Banta with Marion County Fire Rescue was presented with a check Thursday for just under 4,000 dollars.

It was from the non-profit ‘Partners in Education, Training and Support’ also known as ‘PETS’.

The donation is meant to help purchase oxygen masks specifically made for animals. Each one costs 34 dollars.

Without donations like this, the department would not be able to have these in their arsenal.

“Without the equipment, we would still try to resuscitate animals, probably use equipment designed for humans that doesn’t work very well, so I think that it’s a games changer when it comes to the resuscitation of animals,” Banta said.

Crews have already used these masks to help save many cats and dogs in the county.

RELATED: First responders rescue both people and their pets, use special oxygen mask in recovery

