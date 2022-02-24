NCFL officials weigh in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Russian forces move into the nation from multiple directions, officials from North Central Florida and around the state are weighing in on the ever growing conflict.

Representative Kat Cammack says in a statement quote “As Americans, we know that self-determination and liberty are at the core of what it means to be free. I pray for Ukraine and their people’s god-given right to stand up for their freedom in the face of Vladimir Putin’s brazen and unacceptable assault.”

Representative Neal Dunn has also stated he is praying for Ukraine, while Congressional Representative and Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist says in a statement that Putin is quote a “Murderous dictator who has invaded a sovereign democracy”

