Newberry agriculture and equine center renamed after former Alachua County commissioner

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials have announced the renaming of a Newberry agriculture and equine center.

The Alachua County Agriculture and Equine Center will be named after former county commissioner Lee Pinkoson.

Pinkoson’s final act as chair of the commission was the purchase of the arena.

There will be a dedication ceremony on March 4 to celebrate the occasion.

Leadership from the city of Newberry and Alachua County will be in attendance, and the public is also invited.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL officials weigh in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.