Paige’s Kitchen: West Virginia Caviar Dip

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a great dip for any family gathering. You can make the dish a day ahead of time without baking and leave it in the fridge covered overnight. Take the dip out about 30 minutes before you want to bake it and pop into the oven covered lightly with non-stick foil. This recipe will make enough for about 12 servings depending on how hungry you guests are when they arrive. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

2 (15-oz.) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed, drained, and divided

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 cup diced ham

1/4 cup finely chopped scallions

1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red bell peppers

1 small can diced mild green chilies

1 (8-oz.) block Monterey Jack cheese, shredded and divided

2 (4-oz.) fresh tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh jalapeño

Tortilla chips

Instructions Checklist

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. Process cream cheese, 1 cup black-eyed peas, 1⁄2 tablespoon lime juice, hot sauce, and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt in a food processor until creamy and smooth (about 1 minute). Place mixture in a large bowl.

Step 2 Stir remaining black-eyed peas, diced ham, scallions, bell pepper, and 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese (1 cup) into cream cheese mixture. Spread mixture into a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 4 ounces cheese.

Step 3 Bake, covered with non-stick aluminum foil, in preheated oven 20 minutes. Remove foil, and bake for 10 to 15 more minutes or until hot and bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 4 Stir together tomatoes, cilantro, olive oil, jalapeño, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Top black-eyed pea dip with tomato mixture using a slotted spoon. Serve with tortilla chips.

