Residents got out safely after a house fire in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a house fire.

Crews from the Newberry Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, and High Springs Fire Department went to Northwest 252 Drive in Newberry late Wednesday night.

Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the garage.

They were able to quickly put out the flames.

The residents got out safely.

