Three people were taken to the hospital after foggy conditions caused a three-vehicle crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Foggy conditions caused a three-vehicle crash around 8:00 Wednesday morning in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews say a Jeep, Prius, and Honda crashed on Southwest 27th Avenue.

TRENDING STORY: APD: man taken to hospital after shooting at Alachua Apartments

Firefighters extricated the driver of the Honda.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two as trauma alerts.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.