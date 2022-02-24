Advertisement

Three people were taken to the hospital after foggy conditions caused a three-vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Foggy conditions caused a three-vehicle crash around 8:00 Wednesday morning in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews say a Jeep, Prius, and Honda crashed on Southwest 27th Avenue.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the Honda.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two as trauma alerts.

