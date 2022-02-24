Two-vehicle crash in Ocala leaves one person hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person in Ocala was taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews report that a person driving a Dodge pick-up truck and another person driving a Mitsubishi SUV were involved in a ‘T-bone’ style crash.

The driver of the SUV needed to be extracted and was followingly taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured.

