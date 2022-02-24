Advertisement

UF softball team reaches 12-0 on no-hitter by Natalie Lugo

Florida collects seven hits in run-rule affair
Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on...
Florida starting pitcher Natalie Lugo (10) during an NCAA softball game against Georgia on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida fifth-year righthander Natalie Lugo tossed a complete-game no-hitter as the No. 4 Gators defeated North Florida on Wednesday, 8-0 in five innings, to complete a two-game series. Lugo struck out four batters and walked three for the second no-no of her UF career. It enables Florida to reach 12-0 on the season.

Florida scored twice in the top of the first inning on a hit batter and an RBI sacrifice fly by Cheyenne Lindsey.

The Gators broke the game open with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Reagan Walsh’s bases clearing double. An inning later, Walsh doubled home a run for her fifth RBI of the game. Walsh and Hannah Adams were the two Gator batters to deliver two hits apiece.

Florida heads to Orlando for four games across three days Friday through Sunday, including a matchup versus UCF on Sunday.

