“When evil enters your home, you need to protect yourself,”: Dixie County Sheriff reacts to deputy shooting, suspect death

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy with Cross City ties is recovering from gunshot wounds after a suspect opened fire then fled to Dixie County.

“I truly believe that he had an evil mindset,” said Dixie County Sheriff, Darby Butler.

33-year-old Gregory Miedema was the suspect in question that set off the Florida Blue Alert. He shot Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson during a routine traffic stop and fled south according to Taylor County Sheriff, Wayne Padgett.

“And his thought process was to kill and destroy innocent people and fortunately, he did not succeed in that so again, caused some injuries but as far as we know at this point, everybody is in good, healthy status,” added Butler.

Anderson was once a Cross City police officer. He’s expected to make a full recovery after reconstructive surgery according to officials.

Miedema’s body was found at a Dixie County home after deputies got call from a homeowner off of Highway 19 in Steinhatchee. Miedema is also a convicted felon.

“Had ties to Lee County Florida, he is a registered sex-offender in Lee County,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent, Mark Perez.

The un-named resident had minor injuries after officials say he exchanged gunfire with Miedema. His car plays a role in FDLE’s investigation because deputies found multiple weapons near it.

“So that is part of our investigation,” added Perez. “One to determine the intent, was he working with anybody? Did he get any assistance in obtaining the weapons and other items that were located at the scene and more importantly, his whereabouts.”

FDLE is leading investigations in both Taylor and Dixie counties at the request of each sheriff.

